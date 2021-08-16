Advertisement

Highway 28 East at Pinegrove Drive in Pineville to close for overnight work

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville says that an intersection on Highway 28 East at Pinegrove Drive will be closed for overnight work to repair an infrastructure issue.

Traffic wanting to go east from the Pineville Expressway can use either Edgewood Drive or HWY 107 to Pinegrove to continue east on HWY 28. Westbound traffic can detour onto Edgewood Drive or turn left onto Pinegrove to Highway 107, to get back to the Pineville Expressway.

The city will update us when the work is complete.

