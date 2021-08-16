How to locate your child’s bus route in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has created a way for parents to find their child’s bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year.

Since the start of the school year in the parish, bus routes have been the source of confusion and frustration.

The school district implemented a new bus routing system a week before the start of school, but problems are plaguing bus routes across the parish leaving parents to find alternative transportation.

In a Facebook post, the school board said, ”many of these issues we are dealing with were unforeseeable, but we will get it all sorted as quickly as possible.”

WE APOLOGIZE for the access issue on the form it has been corrected. TRANSPORTATION UPDATE Parents, We know that many... Posted by Rapides Parish School Board on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Parents or guardians can click here to be find their child’s route.

