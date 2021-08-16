LSU completes first preseason scrimmage with Week 1 around the corner

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The start of the college football season is only a few weeks away and the SportsNite crew talked about some of the big storylines coming out of LSU’s fall camp. This includes Max Johnson running the offense, figuring out what running back could have a break-out season and some of the injuries on the defensive side.

The Tigers played in their first preseason scrimmage in Tiger Stadium Saturday night. Johnson went 11-19 passing with 127 yards and a touchdown, while backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 11-17 for 225 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Head coach Ed Orgeron is also looking to get more production out of his running backs this year, especially from veterans Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. Before 2020, it had been since 2012 that LSU did not have a running back rush for over a thousand yards.

Coach O also addressed the injuries and said that defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Davis-Price have both been out with minor injuries, but they should be back soon.

LSU will also be without defensive lineman Glen Logan after he re-injured his foot with what Coach O called a small break. Logan is expected to be back later in the season.

Despite this injury, it was the defensive line that highlighted LSU’s first scrimmage as the main standouts were defensive ends Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony along with tackles Joe Evans and Neil Farrell Jr.

LSU will have another scrimmage next Saturday in Tiger Stadium before holding a simulated game on Saturday, August 28.

LSU kicks off the season on Sept. 4 against UCLA.

