LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.
Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia make up the top five.
Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.
