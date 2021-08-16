Advertisement

SportsNite crew, Lamar Gafford preview high school football season

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford joins the SportsNite crew to preview the 2021 high school football season.

Below is the list of the local schools that KALB will be covering throughout the season.

Class 5A:

District 1-5A: Natchitoches Central

District 2-5A: Alexandria Senior High, Pineville

Class 4A:

District 3-4A: Bolton, Leesville, Peabody, Tioga

Class 3A:

District 3-3A: Buckeye, Grant, Jena, Marksville

Class 2A:

District 3-2A: Many

District 4-2A: Avoyelles, Bunkie, Holy Savior Menard

District 5-2A: Oakdale, Pickering, Rosepine

Class 1A:

District 3-1A: Block, LaSalle, Montgomery, Northwood-Lena, St. Mary’s

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Zain Johnson & Nikeeshun “Nikki” Williams
WANTED: Alexandria PD seeks 2 suspects for carjacking, shooting
Circle K gas station on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, La.
Shooting occurs at Alexandria Circle K on MacArthur Drive
Local organizations teamed up for a Citywide Shutdown event to raise awareness about crime and...
Citywide Shutdown event aims to create a positive change
Caroline Dormon Junior High School Logo
Caroline Dormon Junior High School announces partial quarantine
Hanna Barker
Trial of Hanna Barker moved to 2022

Latest News

The start of the college football season is only a few weeks away and the SportsNite crew...
LSU completes first preseason scrimmage with Week 1 around the corner
he Tigers played in their first preseason scrimmage in Tiger Stadium Saturday night. Johnson...
LSU scrimmage discussion
Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore
Countdown to Kickoff: Tioga Indians