SportsNite crew, Lamar Gafford preview high school football season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford joins the SportsNite crew to preview the 2021 high school football season.

Below is the list of the local schools that KALB will be covering throughout the season.

Class 5A:

District 1-5A: Natchitoches Central

District 2-5A: Alexandria Senior High, Pineville

Class 4A:

District 3-4A: Bolton, Leesville, Peabody, Tioga

Class 3A:

District 3-3A: Buckeye, Grant, Jena, Marksville

Class 2A:

District 3-2A: Many

District 4-2A: Avoyelles, Bunkie, Holy Savior Menard

District 5-2A: Oakdale, Pickering, Rosepine

Class 1A:

District 3-1A: Block, LaSalle, Montgomery, Northwood-Lena, St. Mary’s

