SportsNite crew, Lamar Gafford preview high school football season
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Town Talk’s Lamar Gafford joins the SportsNite crew to preview the 2021 high school football season.
Below is the list of the local schools that KALB will be covering throughout the season.
Class 5A:
District 1-5A: Natchitoches Central
District 2-5A: Alexandria Senior High, Pineville
Class 4A:
District 3-4A: Bolton, Leesville, Peabody, Tioga
Class 3A:
District 3-3A: Buckeye, Grant, Jena, Marksville
Class 2A:
District 3-2A: Many
District 4-2A: Avoyelles, Bunkie, Holy Savior Menard
District 5-2A: Oakdale, Pickering, Rosepine
Class 1A:
District 3-1A: Block, LaSalle, Montgomery, Northwood-Lena, St. Mary’s
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.