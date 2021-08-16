Vehicle pulled from water below Hwy 115 bridge

(KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, just pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge at the parish line.

RPSO will run the VIN number to see if the vehicle is connected to any unsolved cases.

Authorities have been on the scene since at least 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.

