Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall asked when information would be provided on shooting incidents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was questioned after his state of the community update on Tuesday on public records requests not being fulfilled.

Over the last several weeks, KALB has sent numerous public records requests to the City of Alexandria to find out more information about shootings and other crimes in Alexandria. However, sometimes it takes several weeks or more, if at all, to get a response.

Mayor Hall was also asked when more information would be provided on two separate shooting incidents, one taking place on Aug. 2 on N. MacArthur Dr. and the other occurring on July 29 on Broadway Ave.

The mayor said he hopes to have that information provided to KALB later this week.

