Alexandria police investigating fatal 3rd Street hit & run
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, August 16.
The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Third Street. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle was a 2015-2020 Nissan Murano.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call 318-449-5099.
