Alexandria police investigating fatal 3rd Street hit & run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, August 16.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Third Street. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle was a 2015-2020 Nissan Murano.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.