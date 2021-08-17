Alexandria Salvation Army disaster response, officials tour canteen and disaster equipment

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s that time of year again. Hurricane season is upon us, and one non-profit is making sure they stay disaster response ready.

The Alexandria Salvation Army has a canteen they use to respond to natural disasters. During Hurricanes Laura and Delta, they went directly to impacted areas and cooked thousands of meals a day.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army invited dignitaries, officials and donors to check out the disaster response equipment for themselves.

Everyone got a private tour of the canteen and other response equipment used during hurricanes, and even the ice storm.

The Emergency Disaster Department, headquartered in Jackson, made the trip from Mississippi to check out the equipment at the Alexandria branch.

When it comes to natural disasters, non-profit officials say it’s important to stay ready to respond at all times.

“If you don’t have any air conditioning and it’s 90 degrees, it’s so nice to see this canteen roll up, somebody hand out a bottle of cold Gatorade, something to eat, even if it’s nothing but just a cherry Danish and a cold Gatorade. That’s sometimes just enough to keep you going,” said Alexandria Salvation Army Major Tim Williford.

That’s because during these natural disaster events, many people go days, sometimes even weeks without power, food and even water.

“Without the Salvation Army, people would be stranded. There are other groups I know that do provide disaster relief, but the Salvation Army is always the first there and the last to leave when there’s a disaster,” said Carole Baxter, RoyOMartin Chairman of the Martin Foundation and Chair of the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Donors from RoyOMartin and Louisiana Charities Foundation also toured the canteen.

The Emergency Disaster Director says the Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi division is the most disaster-prone in the country, with Louisiana historically being hit the hardest.

To learn more about the Alexandria Salvation Army, you can call them at 318-767-1711.

