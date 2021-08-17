Advertisement

APD investigating Third Street shooting

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By APD
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Third Street. One juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
Vehicle pulled from water below Hwy 115 bridge
Danny Wilson Browning II
Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities
Exavier Cortez James
Suspect arrested in RPSO DC 1 overdose case, 1 overdose victim dies
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Pinecrest facility
100 years: A history of the Pineville facility
Bob Mann
Bob Mann
Nick Blackstone
Nick Blackstone
Kellie Veillon
Kellie Veillon