APD investigating Third Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Third Street. One juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.