APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, that resulted in two deaths.

APD said a 2016 BMW 320 Sedan was traveling west-bound on Jackson Street and rear-ended a 2014 Nissan Sentra, that was in the process of turning off of Jackson Street onto Maureen Street.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage in the crash and the driver of the BMW died at the scene.

Three occupants of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital for injuries ranging from minor to severe. One of the injured occupants was 37 weeks pregnant. Due to injuries sustained in the accident, the unborn child passed away.

This investigation is ongoing and toxicology tests are pending.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Alexandria Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.