Advertisement

APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child

APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash(KALB)
By APD
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, that resulted in two deaths.

APD said a 2016 BMW 320 Sedan was traveling west-bound on Jackson Street and rear-ended a 2014 Nissan Sentra, that was in the process of turning off of Jackson Street onto Maureen Street.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage in the crash and the driver of the BMW died at the scene.

Three occupants of the Nissan were transported to a local hospital for injuries ranging from minor to severe. One of the injured occupants was 37 weeks pregnant. Due to injuries sustained in the accident, the unborn child passed away.

This investigation is ongoing and toxicology tests are pending.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Alexandria Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
Vehicle pulled from water below Hwy 115 bridge
Danny Wilson Browning II
Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities
Exavier Cortez James
Suspect arrested in RPSO DC 1 overdose case, 1 overdose victim dies
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

FILE: Road texture, partial graphic
UPDATE: Leesville OMV will reopen August 18
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false
Alexandria police investigating fatal 3rd Street hit & run