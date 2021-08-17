Advertisement

City of Natchitoches fire hydrant flow testing on August 18

Fire hydrant
Fire hydrant(AP Images)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair and Supply will conduct fire hydrant flow testing on August 18, 2021 in the following areas:

Hancock St. Southward to Parkway Dr. and from Hancock Ave. to Shoreline Dr. on the west side of South Dr.

The purpose of this test is check the operation and flow rate of each fire hydrant in the given areas. Please be aware, hydrants are fully opened when performing these tests and may stir up sediment in the City’s waterlines.

For more information or questions regarding hydrant flows contact the Utility Department at (318) 357-3850.

