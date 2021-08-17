Countdown to Kickoff: ASH Trojans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The smell of fresh-cut grass and the sound of whistles blowing underneath the blistering sun are all signs that football is almost back.

“It’s on to a new year,” Thomas Bachman, the head football coach at Alexandria Senior High (ASH) School, said. “These kids obviously have high expectations for themselves.”

The high expectations were well-earned after the ASH Trojans lost in the state championship last year by one point.

“We got some hard workers,” J’mari Monette, defensive linemen for ASH, said. “We are going be straight this year.”

It also helps several players on the team know what it takes to make it to the big stage. However, they’ll be missing a few starters from last year such as Jud Barton, the Trojans’ former quarterback, who graduated and moved on.

“You got to learn how to become a leader,” T.J. Johnson, a wide receiver for ASH, said. “It’s like a whole bunch of attributes I had to learn.”

Johnson and Monette will be two of the returning leaders, and their resumes are impressive.

After a seven touchdown season last year, Johnson received offers from multiple power five schools such as Florida State, Mississippi State and Virginia.

Monette is another highly recruited prospect, racking up ten offers in just five weeks.

“Now it’s their team,” Bachman said. “You [Johnson and Monette] got to carry it now. Everybody is looking to you to be that guy, be who you are. Nobody is asking you to be anybody other than who you are, but be the best version of yourself because that’s what our team needs.”

ASH kicks off their season on Sept. 3 against Ferriday.

