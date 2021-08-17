Doctors discuss COVID surge in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held a state of the community address where doctors from hospitals in the area presented their thoughts on the current state of the pandemic.

“The emergency rooms are full to capacity. So in the mornings, they’re lined with patients waiting to find beds. They can’t get a bed until we discharge someone else,” said Dr. Sherrie Somers, the CMO of Rapides Regional Medical Center. “Sometimes it’s a COVID death that gives room for the next person, so it’s pretty devastating. It’s overwhelming and the moral injury to the health care team is pretty intensive.”

Region Six Public Health Director Dr. David Holcombe and emergency medicine physician Dr. Kelvin Spears both spoke to quell common fears about COVID-19 vaccination.

“For 25 years you have trusted me to take care of you during your emergencies, I ask you once again to trust me. Mask up, social distance, get the vaccine and come together,” said Dr. Spears.

“The objections are largely about fear. Fear of infertility, fear of the unknown, fear of science, fear of microchips, fear of government control. This fear is paralyzing people from doing the right thing,” said Dr. Holcombe. “Overcome your anxieties, overcome your fears, do the right thing and get vaccinated so we can finally get rid of this virus.”

“We are seeing the virus affecting everyone. So once again we highly recommend that everyone get the vaccine to try to do their part,” said Dr. Jose Zapatero, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs for St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. “This is not a political issue, this is a public health crisis and we have to respond accordingly.”

The message each doctor gave was simple: COVID-19 is a serious issue and is taking a major toll on the people and health care systems in Central Louisiana. The doctors reiterated the fact that vaccinations are important in the fight against the pandemic and are safe.

