Advertisement

Girl Scouts to add new cookie for 2022 season

The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.
The Girl Scouts are adding a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie for the 2022 season.(Girl Scouts of the USA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Girl Scouts are calling all chocolate lovers with a new cookie!

The Girl Scout Cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new, brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The “Adventurefuls” cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA also announced new cookie business badges.

They will help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

The Girl Scout Cookie season runs January through April.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
Vehicle pulled from water below Hwy 115 bridge
Danny Wilson Browning II
Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities
Exavier Cortez James
Suspect arrested in RPSO DC 1 overdose case, 1 overdose victim dies
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
White House: Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ Kabul airlift
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots