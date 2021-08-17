Advertisement

Investigation into Hard Rock inspectors wins national award

A portion of a damaged crane on the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site continues to dangle over...
A portion of a damaged crane on the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel site continues to dangle over Canal Street in New Orleans.(Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigation into the missteps that led to the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel has won a national award, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Tuesday.

Inspecting the Inspectors won a national Edward R. Murrow award in the category of Large Market Television Investigative Reporting.

FOX 8′s Inspecting the Inspectors reports in February 2020 were the first to expose that three inspectors signed off on city inspections, but their city vehicles were never at the site on the dates in question. Our investigation analyzed months of data from GPS devices equipped on city vehicles assigned to the inspectors that signed off on work at the Hard Rock Hotel site at 1031 Canal Street.

