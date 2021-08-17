Kim Mulkey adds four-star forward for class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey continues to haul in talent since becoming the new head women’s basketball coach. On Monday, August 16 Mulkey added four-star forward Amani Bartlett for the class of 2021.

Barlett from Houston Christian High School is one of the top-ranked players left for the class of 2021 is ranked No. 51 overall and has a 93-scout grade from ESPN HoopGurlz. She ranks as the No. 3 player out of the state of Texas.

A native of Cleveland, Texas, Barlett is ranked No. 12 among forwards in her class. The 6-foot-3 forward will bring length and athleticism to the Tigers’ roster. In January of 2020, Bartlett recorded 11 blocks in a single game.

Bartlett was the 2019-20 Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) Most Valuable Player, 2020 VYPE Private School Player of the Year and was named to the 2019-20 SPC First Team. Bartlett was a leader on the 2019-20 Houston Christian team that had a state championship game appearance.

