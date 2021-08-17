La. ranks dead last in U.S. for vaccination rate among employees of nursing facilities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Louisiana ranks last in the country when it comes to the percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Data from the CDC shows just 44% of nursing staff members in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, as compared to 50% in Oklahoma, 57% in Texas and 64% in Arkansas. In northwest Louisiana however, 48% of nursing staff members are vaccinated, which is slightly above the state’s number. That’s according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
In northwest Louisiana, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center in Caddo Parish has the highest rate of staff members vaccinated with 84%, while the lowest is Presbyterian Village of Homer in Claiborne Parish with just 21%.
In terms of residents, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center is also the highest, with 100% of residents fully vaccinated. The lowest: Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bossier Parish with 48% of residents fully vaccinated.
This data from LDH is accurate as of Aug. 10.
