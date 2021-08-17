RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek

BIG CREEK, La. (RPSO) - On Monday, RPSO Cold Case Unit detectives and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to Big Creek in the area of Hwy 115, near the Avoyelles Parish line, after a citizen reported finding a vehicle sunken in the creek.

Authorities located and recovered that vehicle from the creek.

Although detectives treated the vehicle as a potential crime scene, nothing was found upon initial inspection. Detectives are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles to attempt to identify who the vehicle was registered to.

If anyone has any information on this vehicle, or any other potential cold case, they are asked to contact the RPSO Cold Case Unit at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.