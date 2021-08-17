Advertisement

Track COVID cases in NOLA public schools

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As students return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, NOLA Public Schools has launched a COVID case tracking dashboard.

The information will be updated every Monday by 4 p.m. throughout the pandemic. The data reported will represent the previous weeks’ COVID-19 case reports.

The NOLA PS COVID-19 Case Tracker provides the number of active and cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 by school site, total number of currently quarantined students and staff, and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported over time for the district and by school site.

