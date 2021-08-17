Advertisement

Update on Hwy 28 East closures

By City of Pineville
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (City of Pineville) - Beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night (8-17-21), Highway 28 East at Pinegrove Drive will be closed for overnight work to repair an infrastructure issue in the middle of the Highway. City of Pineville crews will work through the night to get it re-opened as soon as possible.

NOTE: Just that intersection is closed.

Traffic wanting to go East from the Pineville Expressway (Hwy. 167) can use either Edgewood Drive (La. 3144) or Highway 107 to Pinegrove to continue Eastbound on Highway 28.

Westbound traffic can detour onto Edgewood Drive (La. 3144) or turn left onto Pinegrove to get to Highway 107, and get back to the Expressway.

The city will provide an update as soon as the intersection of Highway 28 East & Pinegrove is re-opened.

