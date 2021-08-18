Advertisement

Angola Prison Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

A bull rams inmates seated at a card table in the Convict Poker event at the Angola Prison...
A bull rams inmates seated at a card table in the Convict Poker event at the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, La., Saturday, April 26, 2014. Professional rodeo bullfighters dressed as clowns distract the animals once the riders are thrown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Angola Prison Fall Rodeo has been canceled due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases across the state and out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners.

The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October, in addition the arts and crafts fair that is also part of the rodeo has been canceled as well.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets and issue refunds.

The Angola Prison Rodeo is the longest-running prison rodeo in the country. It first began in 1965 as a joint endeavor between offenders, prison employees, and civilians who live in Angola’s residential area. The first two rodeos, in 1965 and 1966, were not open to the public.

