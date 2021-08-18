Avoyelles Parish schools moving to hybrid schedule

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish schools are moving to a hybrid schedule, just about a week into the 2021-2022 school year.

The decision came at the August 17 Avoyelles Parish School Board meeting after a 7 to 1 vote among board members. This stemmed from the parish seeing a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines within the first week of school, with 104 students and 14 employees testing positive for the virus. The number of people being quarantined sits at 488.

Avoyelles Parish School Board President, Stanely Celestine Jr., says, “We made the decision that we felt was best to keep our students safe.”

He also says that implementing the hybrid schedule gives schools the opportunity to social distance, something that’s impossible to do with nearly 30 students in a classroom at a time.

With the hybrid schedule, students with last names beginning with “A” through “I” will attend classes face to face on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Students with last names beginning with “J” through “Z” will go to class face to face on Thursdays and Fridays. When students aren’t in the classroom, they’ll learn virtually at home and with paper packets prepared by teachers.

Celestine says the hybrid schedule will stay in place until the beginning of November and the board will continue to monitor positive cases and quarantine numbers until then. At the November board meeting, they’ll reevaluate things and make a decision on what’s best for students and teachers moving forward. That board meeting is scheduled for November 2.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.