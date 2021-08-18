Advertisement

Boyce PD seeks help locating stolen vehicle

(Source: Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle stolen from the Boyce Recreation Area on Tuesday, August 17.

BPD said surveillance footage showed a man wearing white shorts, a shirt, and flip-flops exiting a silver suburbia at about 6 a.m. carrying a fishing pole and net. Footage also captured the subject entering a gray Chevrolet pick-up, 006000 models, bearing Louisiana plate W062500 and driving off.

If you can identify the man pictured above or the see vehicle, let BPD know: (318) 793-5098

