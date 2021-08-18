Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood Gators

LENA, La. (KALB) - It is a new era for the Northwood Gators, and Tommy Moore is the man in charge.

Moore has more than 20 years of experience, and he took over as Northwood’s head coach when Justin Webb (Northwood’s former head coach) accepted the offensive coordinator job at Pineville High School.

“We want to build a football program,” Moore said.

“This year, we are going to start over,” Trent Ingraham, the quarterback for Northwood, said. “Learn something and see what we can do this year. Hopefully, something better than last year.”

Northwood finished the 2020 season with a 1-6 record and a first-round exit in the playoffs.

“As long as we can be simple, run few things and run them the correct way, I think we can be successful,” Moore said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.