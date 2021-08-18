Countdown to kickoff: Pineville Rebels

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - 2021 begins a new era for the Pineville Rebels as Bryant Bell takes over as first-year head coach.

Bell is the school’s 4th head coach in six years, so the message he’s trying to bring to the team is stability.

“I challenge them every day to be just a little bit better than yesterday,” Bell said. “If they can do that, then they’re going to look back and be further down the road than we are right now.”

It is clear during practice that the players have bought into Bell’s coaching philosophy and are ready to see it all played out on the field.

“We haven’t been very disciplined because we’ve had so many coaches coming in,” said offensive lineman Kaden Moreau. “Their coaching styles are all different, but he’s really made an impact.”

One guy expected to make a big impact for the Rebels this season is running back Bruce Jackson. Jackson is a part of the trio of backs that will receive carries this year. As the team looks to be more physical in 2021, the ground game will certainly be the key focus.

Jackson has already shown his capabilities of being a workhorse in the backfield when he ran for over 300 yards and three touchdowns against Walker last season.

“I want to give props to my offensive line, because I can’t run through anyone without them,” said Jackson. “This is an offense that can’t win if we can’t run the ball like that.”

Moreau is one of those guys helping create those gaps upfront for the running backs. The senior offensive lineman already has several in-state offers at the next level but said he’s focused on making sure that this team is successful.

“We must give all effort all day, and just go on the field and play our best game,” said Moreau.

Pineville will be looking for their first winning season since 2006 and will begin their season Sept. 3 on the road against Sulphur.

