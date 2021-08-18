Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 case of man shot to death in car

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a case from 2020.

On Nov. 8, 2020 around 1 a.m. in the 2900-block of 3rd Street, Alexandria police were dispatched to a business parking lot for a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found 29-year-old Michael Piper shot multiple times inside of his 1993 white Chevy Caprice.

“Detectives were able to determine there were multiple people on the parking lot at the time of the shooting,” said Sgt. Josh Peppers with the Alexandria Police Department. “However there were only two people who stuck around to speak with officers.”

Sgt. Peppers said the case has been tough for detectives, since most witnesses left the scene. He said that can be common.

“That is unfortunately a part of law enforcement. You may have multiple witnesses, however not many will stick around for fear of retaliation or things of that nature,” he said. “We would ask that people stick around, cooperate, help us solve these homicides because we do need the cooperation of the community to bring justice for the family.”

He said even the smallest tip can help.

“We’re asking any witnesses that were on the scene or may have any information to please come forward and help us with this case,” said Sgt. Peppers.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Michael Piper, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

