Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse

LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville is dead following a two-vehicle fatal crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse on Tuesday, August 17.

Louisiana State Police said around 4 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling north on Philadelphia Road. As it approached a privacy drive, the driver maneuvered into the southbound lane of travel in order to make a right-hand turn. At the same time, a motorcycle, driven by 31-year-old Brandon D. Warthen, was traveling fast south on Philadelphia Road. As a result, Warthen struck the pickup truck and was thrown from the bike.

Warthen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

