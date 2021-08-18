Advertisement

Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - A man from Deville is dead following a two-vehicle fatal crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse on Tuesday, August 17.

Louisiana State Police said around 4 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling north on Philadelphia Road. As it approached a privacy drive, the driver maneuvered into the southbound lane of travel in order to make a right-hand turn. At the same time, a motorcycle, driven by 31-year-old Brandon D. Warthen, was traveling fast south on Philadelphia Road. As a result, Warthen struck the pickup truck and was thrown from the bike.

Warthen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
Vehicle pulled from water below Hwy 115 bridge
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Danny Wilson Browning II
Dodson man arrested for human trafficking, exploitation of people with infirmities
Exavier Cortez James
Suspect arrested in RPSO DC 1 overdose case, 1 overdose victim dies

Latest News

The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
Alexandria Transparency
Lack of transparency on crime, City of Alexandria struggles to fulfill public information requests
Lack of transparency on crime, City of Alexandria struggles to fulfill public information requests