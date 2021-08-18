Advertisement

Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not...
Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

