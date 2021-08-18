Dry Prong woman pleads guilty in case of 2020 fatal shooting of teen

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Dry Prong woman has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second degree murder for her involvement in an Oct. 20, 2020 fatal shooting of a teen in Wardville.

Kaitlyn Carlino, 18, withdrew her former plea of “not guilty” to the charge, and changed her plea to “guilty.” As a result, charges she faced for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and criminal conspiracy were all dismissed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office. Carlino could be called to testify against co-defendants in the case.

In total, five people were charged in the case that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. According to testimony, on Oct. 20, 2020 Pamela Smith drove a car belonging to Carlino to a home on Orchard Loop. Carlino was in the passenger seat and three men were in the back.

Prosecutors believe Terrence Armstrong, Tyrone Compton and Andrew Mayo got out and started shooting at a house. Davidson was inside and died at the scene. A detective with the Pineville Police Department testified earlier this year that the group was upset about a drug deal that went bad. Police have repeatedly said that Davidson was not involved in the drug deal.

In June, Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a plea to conspiracy to commit second degree murder. As a result, her other charges for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, and criminal conspiracy were dismissed.

Carlino will appear in court on Dec. 13, 2021 for a status conference.

The case was prosecuted by Christopher Bowman. Carlino was represented by George Higgins. The case was heard before Judge Greg Beard.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.