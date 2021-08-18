Advertisement

International Paper Foundation through Mansfield Mill donates $18,000 to 2 CLTCC campuses

CLTCC Chancellor, Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle and International Paper Balance of Plant Supervisor Mike...
CLTCC Chancellor, Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle and International Paper Balance of Plant Supervisor Mike Stewart with Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow (yellow sweater) and Sabine Valley Campus Dean Gwen Fontenot (green sweater)(CLTCC)
By CLTCC
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - – International Paper Foundation, through the Mansfield Mill, has donated $9,000 to the Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Natchitoches and $9,000 to the Sabine Valley Campus.

Thanks to the generous ongoing support of the International Paper Foundation, students enrolled in CLTCC’s Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Electrician Technology programs will have access to state-of-the-art precision tools and trainers, which will very closely simulate that used in local business and industry. These new tools and trainers will provide for hands-on, practical learning experiences.

“The collaboration with IP is vital to the success of the programs offered at CLTCC. IP serves an integral role in helping to develop courses that are relevant to today’s jobs. With machinery rapidly evolving, this type of deeper engagement with industry partners is critical to address workforce needs and opportunities,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle.

“We are extremely grateful to receive such a generous donation from IP,” said Natchitoches Campus Dean Laurie Morrow. “IP is a strong partner and friend to technical education and continues to support our students with their finances, time, and business expertise.”

Sabine Valley Campus Dean Gwen Fontenot added, “With the help of IP, we are able to purchase highly programmed electronic equipment for the training lab that resembles what is seen in many industrial firms in the region. Students practice troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining various parts needed to keep the machine running smoothly and effectively, as well as enhance their communication and writing skills. We are proud to provide IP with a talent pool of graduates who are ready to succeed in the workforce.”

According to Morrow, IP has hired CLTCC Manufacturing and Electrician Technology students, served on the advisory committee for various campus programs, and conducted mock interviews to help prepare students for real job interviews.

“Our hope is that these precision tools will enhance the overall learning experience for CLTCC students,” said Michael Stewart, manager, Balance of the Plant, Mansfield. “We understand the importance of providing students workplace-based learning to prepare them to enter the workforce.”

CLTCC offers the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at its Natchitoches Campus along with support programs such as Air Conditioning/Refrigeration and Welding. CLTCC Sabine Valley offers Electrician Technology and Welding.

For information about enrollment at CLTCC, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

