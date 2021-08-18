Issues with Rapides Parish school buses continue

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Since the start of the school year on August 10, there have been dozens of Rapides Parish parents upset by issues surrounding bus routes.

Despite the school board’s claims that glitches in the new bus routing system are fixed, there are still complaints from parents who are having trouble getting their kids on a school bus.

“My husband and I had to make other arrangements for us to get our children to school. Whether it be us, our neighbors, friends, what have you to get them to school on such short notice,” said Susan Fonville, a local parent.

“My kids sat outside for a whole hour and the bus did not come,” said Shykila Miles, another concerned parent. “It’s just a sinking feeling knowing that you may have to leave work every day, you may have to lose your job or you may have to lose your security in your home because you can’t depend on the bus driver. It’s really hard.”

LeRon Baptiste, the director of transportation for the Rapides Parish School Board, wasn’t clear if there is a shortage of drivers in Rapides Parish.

“I don’t know that we have a driver shortage but if we do have that, we do have open positions on our website, so we are as always accepting applications and processing those,” said Batiste.

Batiste said the Rapides Parish School Board is working hard to solve these issues and is hopeful they will be resolved by the end of the week.

