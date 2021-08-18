Many’s Singleton receives offer from LSU

MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Tylen Singleton has been racking up major college offers heading into his sophomore season, and that list gets even bigger as he announced on Twitter that he received an offer from LSU.

After a conversation with @daboot02 I’m very blessed to receive a offer to play football for Louisiana State University!!!! #GeauxTigers #LSUFootball #ManyMade pic.twitter.com/bXwS4Eh5iI — tylen (@tylenpaul) August 17, 2021

The defensive back and wide receiver showcased his talents as a freshman last season for the Many Tigers, leading them to a Class 2A State Championship. Singleton was awarded the Oustanding Player of the Game in the game after he returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown to shift the game’s momentum.

RELATED STORY: Lamar Gafford lists top 5 returning athletes in Central Louisiana

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.