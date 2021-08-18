Advertisement

Many’s Singleton receives offer from LSU

Many’s Tylen Singleton
Many’s Tylen Singleton(KALB Sports)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Many’s Tylen Singleton has been racking up major college offers heading into his sophomore season, and that list gets even bigger as he announced on Twitter that he received an offer from LSU.

The defensive back and wide receiver showcased his talents as a freshman last season for the Many Tigers, leading them to a Class 2A State Championship. Singleton was awarded the Oustanding Player of the Game in the game after he returned an interception for a 23-yard touchdown to shift the game’s momentum.

