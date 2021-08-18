Pineville’s Jackson receives first college offer from Grambling for baseball

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Amahri Jackson showed off his talents on the baseball diamond last year, and they are paying off as he announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Grambling State University.

After an amazing talk I am very blessed to receive my first offer from Grambling State University! pic.twitter.com/cIVcxyJnA5 — Amahri (@amahri_jackson) August 18, 2021

This is Jackson’s first college offer. The junior outfielder will have two more seasons with the Pineville Rebels.

