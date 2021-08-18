Advertisement

Pineville’s Jackson receives first college offer from Grambling for baseball

Pineville’s Amahri Jackson showed off his talents on the baseball diamond last year, and they...
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Amahri Jackson showed off his talents on the baseball diamond last year, and they are paying off as he announced on Twitter that he received an offer from Grambling State University.

This is Jackson’s first college offer. The junior outfielder will have two more seasons with the Pineville Rebels.

