RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has released COVID-19 numbers after one week of school being back in session.

From July 1 to August 13, there have been 283 positive cases in students and 42 positive cases in instructional staff across the parish. Superintendent Jeff Powell explains that the numbers date back to July due to things taking place over the summer like sports training and summer school. Last year, the numbers were put in and released on a two-week basis, but Powell says they’re switching to a weekly basis this year and those numbers can be found on the school board website.

Along with the first report of COVID-19 cases, the first report of quarantine numbers shows that just over a thousand students have been quarantined within the first week of school. Powell says that even with the high number, a good thing is that about five hundred of those quarantined students are from outside of school exposure.

The school board has also made all information available regarding CDC guidelines and masks in schools on their website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.