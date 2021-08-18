Advertisement

Southern University vaccine event faces criticism as videos surface online

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some folks are taking to social media calling out a vaccination event held at Southern University. The event was held in conjunction with Baton Rouge rapper Boosie and part of the event included outdoor activities where the rapper can be seen performing in front of a crowd of students.

WAFB viewers sent videos and pictures of the event, criticizing the fact that few masks were seen among the crowd of students that were gathered closely together on campus. A spokeswoman for the university defended the event and touted the hundreds of vaccine doses that were given out because of it.

“Like most higher education institutions that are back in session amid COVID-19, Southern University is encouraging events to promote vaccination against this relentless pandemic. Today’s event was produced by a collective of community partners, all of whom are committed to vaccination awareness. While the mask mandate does not refer to outdoor events, there were multiple messages broadcasted to encourage all in listening distance to “mask up.” To our knowledge, most of the attendees were residential life students, who are either vaccinated and/or recently tested negative for COVID-19. This was a very successful event as this population was engaged in a way that speaks to them; nearly 200 people received their first dose of the vaccine.”

Additionally, the university has opened a vaccination and testing site at the Horace G. Moody Intramural Sports Complex on campus. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

