SURVEY: Residents asked to answer transportation questions for Alexandria-Pineville metropolitan area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APMPO) - The Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (APMPO) invites residents throughout the Alexandria-Pineville metropolitan area to participate in a five-minute online survey to provide input on local and regional issues related to the transportation system. Participants will also be able to map locations of concern.

A survey and mapping tool can be accessed until September 1 at https://spark.adobe.com/page/yURxEvay9Ux3C/.

Metropolitan Transportation Plan 2045 is a fiscally constrained 20+ year plan that identifies how the metropolitan area will manage and operate a multi-modal transportation system including transit, highway, bicycle, pedestrian, and ADA accessible transportation. Updated every five years, the Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (APMPO) is currently overseeing an update to the plan with the help of a consultant, Alliance Transportation Group (ATG).

This study is sponsored by the APMPO with funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD).

Residents with questions about transportation planning or who would like to request a paper copy of the survey and map may contact Nick Blackstone, transportation planner at the Alexandria - Pineville MPO, at nick@rapc.info, 318-487-5401, ext. 34.

ADA Notice: For special accommodations, contact the ADA Coordinator, Kathy Powell, by phone 318-487-5401 ext. 15.

