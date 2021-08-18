Advertisement

SURVEY: Residents asked to answer transportation questions for Alexandria-Pineville metropolitan area

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By APMPO
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APMPO) - The Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (APMPO) invites residents throughout the Alexandria-Pineville metropolitan area to participate in a five-minute online survey to provide input on local and regional issues related to the transportation system. Participants will also be able to map locations of concern.

A survey and mapping tool can be accessed until September 1 at https://spark.adobe.com/page/yURxEvay9Ux3C/.

Use this QR code to access the survey and mapping tool:

QR code for survey
QR code for survey(APMPO)

Metropolitan Transportation Plan 2045 is a fiscally constrained 20+ year plan that identifies how the metropolitan area will manage and operate a multi-modal transportation system including transit, highway, bicycle, pedestrian, and ADA accessible transportation. Updated every five years, the Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization (APMPO) is currently overseeing an update to the plan with the help of a consultant, Alliance Transportation Group (ATG).

This study is sponsored by the APMPO with funding from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD).

Residents with questions about transportation planning or who would like to request a paper copy of the survey and map may contact Nick Blackstone, transportation planner at the Alexandria - Pineville MPO, at nick@rapc.info, 318-487-5401, ext. 34.

ADA Notice: For special accommodations, contact the ADA Coordinator, Kathy Powell, by phone 318-487-5401 ext. 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APMPO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
Alexandria police investigating fatal 3rd Street hit & run
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek
Red and blue lights
APD investigating Third Street shooting

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A bull rams inmates seated at a card table in the Convict Poker event at the Angola Prison...
Angola Prison Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19
Fatal crash
Unrestrained juvenile driver killed in Concordia Parish crash
Alexandria Transparency
Lack of transparency on crime, City of Alexandria struggles to fulfill public information requests