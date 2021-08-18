Advertisement

Unrestrained juvenile driver killed in Concordia Parish crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP GraphicsBank)
By LSP
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (LSP) - A juvenile driver from Vidalia was killed on August 17 around 2:00 a.m. following a crash on Hwy 903 near Ferriday.

State Police said the juvenile was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, traveling northbound Highway 903. For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

The juvenile, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. An additional passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths.

