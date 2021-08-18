Advertisement

Vernon Parish school superintendent addresses COVID concerns

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Vernon Parish’s superintendent of schools, James Williams, has released a statement addressing the concerns of COVID-19 affecting the new school year:

“As we prepare to open school on Friday, August 20, I need to address some much-anticipated concerns. We are aware of the recent increase in positive tests for COVID and we are working hard to clean and sanitize schools. We are also obligated to follow the same safety procedures and protocols at all schools as we followed last year. Any procedures from last year at the end of school will be followed this year at the beginning. This includes the mask mandate put in place by the Governor’s Executive Order on August 2nd. The issue is not what is my opinion or what is the opinion of our Board members, the issue is that the school district must follow the Governor’s mandates. We know that we will all have to encounter this new round of COVID at our schools, so please work together with us to make this year as safe as possible. We ask that everybody wear their mask or shield in the buildings, we keep proper distancing, follow cleaning procedures to include handwashing, and finally please stay home if you or your student is sick. We will all do the best we can to keep our students and school personnel as safe as possible and try to stay with the face-to-face, in-person learning. We ask again for everyone’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as we try to do the best we can to provide all of our Vernon Parish students a quality education. If there are further questions or concerns, please contact your local school for guidance and assistance. Let’s work together and continue to be one of the top school districts in the state.”

