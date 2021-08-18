WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE) will respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school.
Click here to see Jeff Landry’s response.
The meeting will happen on Wednesday, August 18 at 9 a.m. in the Claiborne Building room 1-100, The Louisiana Purchase Room, 1201 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.
To watch the livestream of the meeting click here.
