Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school

WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in...
WATCH LIVE: BESE to respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school(WFIE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE) will respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in school.

Click here to see Jeff Landry’s response.

The meeting will happen on Wednesday, August 18 at 9 a.m. in the Claiborne Building room 1-100, The Louisiana Purchase Room, 1201 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802.

To watch the livestream of the meeting click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Alexandria police investigating fatal 3rd Street hit & run
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek
Red and blue lights
APD investigating Third Street shooting
Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse

Latest News

Hwy. 28 East at Pinegrove Drive in Pineville, La.
Hwy 28 East, Pinegrove Drive area reopened
8/18/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/18/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school