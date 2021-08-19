Advertisement

Arraignment set for Alexandria groom accused of shooting friend on wedding day over suspected affair

Devin Jones to be arraigned on Oct. 20 in LaPlace
Devin Jones (Source: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaPlace, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria groom, who allegedly shot a friend on his wedding day after suspecting the man was having an affair with his new wife, will be arraigned on Oct. 20 in LaPlace.

Devin Jones, 30, has retained Alexandria attorney Mike Small to represent him. Small told News Channel 5 he appeared in court with Jones on Wednesday, at which time two protective/stay away orders were executed by his client.

“The new orders effectively extend the stay away provisions directed at my client pending disposition of the criminal charges on which he was arrested,” Small said.

The shooting happened on July 31 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in New Orleans.

According to our media partner, FOX 8 in New Orleans, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Jones had just left his own wedding in Kenner and was headed back home. He was in a car with his new bride and a male friend. The three became stuck in traffic on I-10 due to a car crash. Tregre said Jones accused his new wife of having an affair with his friend. He then allegedly got out of the car, still wearing his tuxedo, shot the male friend in the leg, and fired at another car also stuck in traffic, striking one person in the hand.

Small said Jones was released on a $295,000 bond. He’s charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, illegal discharging of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

