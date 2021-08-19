Cenla community facing sky-high Cleco bills

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dozens of Cleco customers in Central Louisiana have expressed their concerns over the high price of their utility bills.

“It went from $305 to $700 to now a little over $1,000 dollars, this is ludicrous, this is ridiculous. I haven’t changed anything, my A.C. unit stays on the same thing it’s always been, and it’s never been over $350,” said Tiffaney Hodges, a Cleco customer.

Multiple new factors and charges applied by Cleco are affecting the bills. Cleco added multiple new charges to customer’s bills, including the interim storm charge, which aims to recover funds Cleco lost during the hurricanes last year. Fuel and natural gas prices are also contributing factors to an increased utility bill as well as the fact that Cleco raised their initial rates for the first time in seven years,

Fortunately, Cleco President Shane Hilton said some of these charges will be dropped at the end of the year.

“The winter storm cost is going to roll off bills in the first quarter of next year, so those drivers that are causing some of the increase in the bills are going away. We do have a plan to remediate that, unfortunately, it’s not going to be in the next couple of months, it’s going to be at the end of the year into early next year,” said Hilton.

Hilton also stressed that Cleco aims to help their customers manage the utility bill and has multiple alternative options for customers paying their bills.

Cleco said customers who need assistance with their bill can visit a customer service center or contact a customer service representative by CLICKING HERE.

