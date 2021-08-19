Advertisement

DeRidder train accident leaves one dead

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriffs Office and DeRidder Police Department responded to a call Tuesday, August 18, just before noon, about a train that derailed and claimed the life of one person.

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington Street and Post Plant Road, according to authorities.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said when they got to the scene, law enforcement found a man severely injured who later died.

“We identified the decedent as Dalton Doyle - he was 25 years old,” Herford said.

Doyle, of Beauregard parish, worked for a local train switching company.

“I know this family. And we as the sheriff’s office, you know, offer our deepest condolences in their time of need. And I just feel terrible for them,” Herford said. “You know, it’s just a tragic accident. It’s awful.”

Though still unsure what led the train to derail, Herford said there is no one to blame and calls it a true accident.

“We’re still actively investigating the actual cause, so I don’t have any information as to exactly what happened - other than he was somehow injured by the car”

While no was else was injured by the train, Herford said another person, thought to be having a cardiac event, was taken from the scene to the hospital. He was treated and released.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Michael Piper
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 case of man shot to death in car
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek

Latest News

Alexandria VA Health Care System
You are not alone: Alexandria Vet Center offering free counseling Friday
National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on recommended...
National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on recommended vaccines
8/19/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/19/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
One person dead after a train accident in DeRidder
One person dead after a train accident in DeRidder