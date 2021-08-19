Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect pregnancy or fertility?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - How will the COVID-19 vaccine affect pregnant women? How could it impact a family’s fertility? These are two big questions asked in the overall vaccine conversation.

Pregnant women and families trying to conceive have expressed worry over how vaccination could affect them, citing issues like miscarriage, complications occurring later in pregnancy and trouble conceiving later on.

However, authoritative bodies like the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine, National Institute of Health and CDC have all come forward with definitive statements saying the vaccine does not pose a risk to women during pregnancy.

“We see no reason why women should not get the vaccine,” said Barry Bieber, Department Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. “In fact, a lot of those recommendations by the Center for Disease Control have recently changed from a permissible situation to a now recommended situation. So, now it is recommended that all women who were either pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant, get the vaccine.”

A June report from the New England Journal of Medicine brought together data on pregnant women and vaccines accumulated since the start of the vaccination process.

“They have shown no increased risk of miscarriage, regardless of what trimester women have received it in, first, second, third,” said Dr. Bieber. “They’ve seen no evidence of increased risk of premature birth, decreased birth rate, losing their babies in the womb, any really negative side effects so far.”

Dr. Bieber also noted the vaccine does not only help women fight off the virus, but also benefits their unborn children. For instance, studies have found antibodies from the vaccine are present in a baby’s umbilical cord and in a vaccinated mother’s breast milk.

While there is no viable evidence to suggest the vaccine has an exclusively negative effect on pregnant women, there is evidence COVID-19 does.

“Ninety percent of women are going to do fine with having COVID during pregnancy,” said Dr. Bieber. “They’re not going to have to go to the hospital. They may have some pretty severe symptoms at home, but 90% of them are going to weather the storm without having to come into the hospital. We know that 10% of them are going to get sick enough to have to come into the hospital, and, out of those women, we know a significant number will have pretty severe respiratory complications. Depending upon the proximity to the delivery, they can have certainly a much more difficult labor, have trouble with the overall process of labor, just because they can’t breathe as well. So, there are certainly a lot of it depends upon the proximity. If it’s in the first trimester, certainly they can have problems there, just in terms of miscarriage and things like that.”

Women’s immune systems are suppressed during pregnancy, leading to an increased risk of complication for both the mother and child, before and after birth. Dr. Bieber emphasizes getting the vaccine as a way to prevent these complications.

“It is very important for women to seriously consider getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Bieber. “We like to create walls of safety around a newborn baby. All the family members getting the vaccine, the grandparents getting the vaccine, people that are gonna be coming in contact with the baby. So, it’s not only safe for the mothers, it’s also safe for the babies when the babies are born.”

