Non-profit makes its new home official, moves into building on Prescott Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One Cenla non-profit is making its new home official. On Thursday, ‘Fostering Community’ cut the ribbon on its new location on Prescott Road in Alexandria.

The non-profit, which has been in existence for three years, was operating out of First United Methodist Church in Alexandria, before moving to their own brick and mortar location.

What started as a grassroots effort has expanded, largely due to the high number of children in the foster care system in our state. Here in Alexandria, around 400 children are currently in the system.

The non-profit helps these children transition into the foster care system by giving them first night supplies, clothing, bedding, food and anything else they may need.

Children can pick out their own items from the foster care closet, and even use the new space to make memories with their birth parents.

“This space has given us the ability to be able to host birth family visitations, so families actually come to our center to be able to visit with their children while they’re in care and be able to make memories,” said Andria Fontenot, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ‘Fostering Community.’

State Representative Mike Johnson, who attended the ribbon-cutting, says the non-profit is the missing link we’ve needed here in Cenla to deal with child abuse and neglect.

“This is one of those places that you feel with your heart because it’s all about taking care of children, it’s bringing families together, it’s helping to create families where there was not one,” said Johnson.

He’s been advocating for extra state funds to help cover the cost of care for these foster children.

Johnson recently got the legislature to approve a nearly 25 percent increase in payments to foster parents, adding up to almost $20 a day. It’s the first increase in the daily rate for boarding children since 2007.

