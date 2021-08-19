Advertisement

State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses high Cleco bills

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - State officials are hearing the complaints about high electric bills. State Representative Mike Johnson met with the public service commissioner and executives from Cleco and joined us on Live at Five to talk more about that meeting and the high cost of utilities.

RELATED: Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill

