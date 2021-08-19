Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Michael Piper
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 case of man shot to death in car
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek

Latest News

FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Bill Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79
Donna Barron
Donna Barron
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference