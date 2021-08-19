You are not alone: Alexandria Vet Center offering free counseling Friday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds, The Department of Veteran Affairs is prioritizing the mental health of Central Louisiana veterans.

The Alexandria VA Vet Center is hosting a free, walk-up counseling event for veterans on Friday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Center is located at 5803 Coliseum Blvd. in suite D, near Walker Toyota.

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

