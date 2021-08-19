Advertisement

You are not alone: Alexandria Vet Center offering free counseling Friday

Alexandria VA Health Care System
Alexandria VA Health Care System(Credit: KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds, The Department of Veteran Affairs is prioritizing the mental health of Central Louisiana veterans.

The Alexandria VA Vet Center is hosting a free, walk-up counseling event for veterans on Friday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Center is located at 5803 Coliseum Blvd. in suite D, near Walker Toyota.

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Michael Piper
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 case of man shot to death in car
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO releases further details on vehicle pulled from Big Creek

Latest News

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington...
DeRidder train accident leaves one dead
National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on recommended...
National Immunization Awareness Month: Make sure your children are caught up on recommended vaccines
8/19/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/19/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
One person dead after a train accident in DeRidder
One person dead after a train accident in DeRidder