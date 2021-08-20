Alexandria Shootings: Errors continue in Alexandria records requests

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has sent public records requests every week, beginning August 1, to the City’s administration, trying to gain more details on shootings in Alexandria.

On August 18, one of the requests was fulfilled for the first week of August, and KALB discovered that some information that was given was incorrect.

The response we received from the City’s Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, said there was a fatal shooting on August 2 on East Sycamore Street. It also names the suspect, Jerry Joseph, and states he was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

However, the Rapides Parish jail records state that Joseph was actually arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder. To clarify the error, KALB once again contacted Jim Smilie. Smilie again confirmed that the information he gave to KALB was correct, and the attempted second-degree murder charge had been upgraded to a second-degree murder charge.

KALB then contacted the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office to confirm what Jerry Joseph was actually charged with. RPSO confirmed that the information Smilie had sent was incorrect, and Jerry Joseph had in fact been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

When confronted, Jim Smilie admitted that he had made a mistake and the information he had sent regarding Jerry Joseph was wrong.

It took 16 days from when this shooting occurred on August 2 for the city to release the information requested surrounding shootings in Alexandria in the first week of August, and still some of the information was wrong.

Also in the response to KALB’s record request, it states that there were two incidents of aggravated second-degree battery on August 1. Versell Coleman was arrested in connection to one of those, and there was no arrest in the other case.

There were two incidents of aggravated assault with a firearm on August 4. Christopher Moody and Rickey Bordelon were both arrested in connection to those incidents.

