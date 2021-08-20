APD seeking missing teen, Alaysa Batiste

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Alaysa Batiste, 17, who is described as being 5′3″ and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Family indicates she could be in the Leesville area or the Detroit, Michigan area. She may be in the company of William Loftin.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.